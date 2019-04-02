An underground physics laboratory to study dark matter in Stawell? You bet. Visa exemptions for spin bowlers? Absolutely!

The budget of the Commonwealth of Australia is a major political document. A moral statement of our national priorities. The utmost expression of the functioning of our democracy. And a document that will likely make or break the career of Australia’s current prime minister. All these are true facts about the budget.

But a budget is also a window into weirdness. A peek at the distinct peculiarity created by the collision of political and bureaucratic process.