A look over recent history suggests it depends on how much cash you're bringing in.

(Image: AAP/James Ross)

There are two kinds of broadcast media on-air transgression: those that get you sacked, and those that don’t.

Looking at recent history, the question of whether a racist, sexist or ableist slur is a fireable offence appears to rest on your money-making ability for the network, rather than the severity of the crime.