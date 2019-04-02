Wages growth has been downgraded yet again in the budget, with growth in 2019-20 now forecast to be just 2.75%.

Wages growth has been downgraded yet again in the budget, with growth in 2019-20 now forecast to be just 2.75%, compared to 3% in the Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook just four months ago and 3.25% in May last year.

As recently as 2017, the government was confidently predicting wages growth of 3.5% for Australian workers now. Heroically, the government is insisting wages growth will surge back over 3% in 2020, on the way to a luxurious 3.5% in 2022-23 — a level workers haven’t known since the second year of Julia Gillard’s prime ministership.

Here’s the tale of woe — how each budget wages prediction has ended up wildly optimistic for workers.