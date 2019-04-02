Budget Surplus
2018-19 (the current year): deficit of $4.2 billion ($5.2 billion in MYEFO)
A cheat sheet of all the headline stats for this year’s budget.
The budget lock-up is an unnecessary, sometimes funny, occasionally grim affair.
Winners and losers of the 2019 budget
Governments staring down the barrel of an election tend to write budgets that try to be all things to all people. This one is no exception.
Dark matter, cessnas and spin bowlers – a stroll past the budget’s more unusual choices
An underground physics laboratory to study dark matter in Stawell? You bet. Visa exemptions for spin bowlers? Absolutely!
Down down, wages are down
Wages growth has been downgraded yet again in the budget, with growth in 2019-20 now forecast to be just 2.75%.
The political strategy behind Frydenberg’s first (and maybe last) budget
The government is making a tactical gamble.
