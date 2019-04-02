The hour after the failed vote was a thing to behold, as the House of Commons tried to work out what to do next, on the floor, in real time.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May (Image: House of Commons/PA Wire)

The UK is back on the edge of crisis, as all options for action on Brexit have once again been rejected by the House of Commons.

In another paper ballot, "indicative" vote, all four options selected by the Speaker to go forward were rejected.