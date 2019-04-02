The UK is back on the edge of crisis, as all options for action on Brexit have once again been rejected by the House of Commons.
In another paper ballot, "indicative" vote, all four options selected by the Speaker to go forward were rejected.
The hour after the failed vote was a thing to behold, as the House of Commons tried to work out what to do next, on the floor, in real time.
There is Brexit anger in the Irish borderlands, where protesting locals remember what a hard border really looks like.
Brexiteers ramble on in verdant home counties
Even ardent Leavers can't quite put their finger on what a successful Brexit would mean for their day-to-day lives. It seems Brexit is a liberation without content, a liberation that consists entirely of feeling liberated.
Bar naan: Brexit shuts the door on migrants and their delicious cuisines
We are what we eat — so as more and more restaurants close their doors, what does the increasingly bland state of British cuisine say about underlying attitudes?
With nobody steering the ship, Brexit drifts into uncharted waters
Despite eight votes on Brexit options (and a pledge from Theresa May to resign), nobody won in the House of Commons today.
Theresa May will resign as Prime Minister to secure Brexit deal
Good morning, early birds. UK Prime Minister Theresa May has pledged to resign if party members support her Brexit deal, and Bill Shorten calls for the Coalition to sign a parliamentary racism "code of conduct". It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.
