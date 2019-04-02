Nine wins again with their top hit reality program — My Kitchen Rules pulls in some decent figures too, and Dancing With The Stars also has a relatively good night

Married At First Sight drew in 1.92 million viewers -- which means Nine won again. Today pulled in 275,000 nationally, 183,000 in the metros; Sunrise 470,000 nationally, 283,000 in the metros. My Kitchen Rules had an audience of 1.26 million nationally, a bit better than in the past couple of weeks, but still well behind MAFS .

Ten's Dancing With The Stars -- the elimination -- pulled in 715,000. That still didn’t change Ten’s 4th spot behind the ABC, Seven and Nine. Q&A drew 575,000 nationally.