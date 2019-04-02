Tonight's budget is a major piece of political theatre for the government, but it doesn't have a lot to do with fiscal policy or the economy.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

The best part of the 2019 budget, revealed tonight almost exactly three months before the financial year it is supposed to relate to, is that it illustrates how the annual fiscal setpiece now has almost nothing to do with the economy or fiscal policy and everything to do with the political needs of the government of the day.

This one is literally the start of next month's election campaign. Tonight isn't a "pre-election budget", it's the longest, most detailed campaign launch glossy in history.