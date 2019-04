The major players are adopting the same positions on climate change as they always have. It may as well be ten years ago...

A 2011 anti carbon tax protest. (Image: AAP/Julian Smith)

In case you were thinking that members of Australia's governing class had in any way, or in the slightest detail, decided to amend their position on climate action from those they've adopted over the last decade, the last 24 hours should serve as a harsh reality check.

Let's go through the positions the major players have tended to adopt since 2008.