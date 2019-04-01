Good morning, early birds. The Coalition has announced a cash injection into its Roads of Strategic Importance highway program, as Labor announces its major emissions package will not use Kyoto Agreement carry-over credits. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

TAKE ME HOME, COUNTRY ROADS

The Morrison government will add another $1 billion to its $3.5 billion Roads of Strategic Importance program in tomorrow’s pre-election budget, in a ten-year pledge that coincides with an expected $1 billion injection into congested, marginal seats.

The Australian ($) reports that the now $4.5 billion fund will include a $510 million investment in road upgrades along a 1450 kilometre corridor between Queensland and Victoria, while The Age, Courier Mail ($), Advertiser ($) and Mercury ($) report a series of combined and separate funding announcements for local projects. The Sydney Morning Herald also reports that, with just $23 million left in the 2018 budget’s $1 billion Urban Congestion Fund, four in five existing projects lie in Liberal marginal seats.

LABOR REJECTS KYOTO

Bill Shorten will today end weeks of uncertainty and confirm that Labor will not use 2020 Kyoto “carry-over” emissions credits, which would drop Australia’s 2030 Paris Agreement emissions target from 26% to 16%.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Shorten will announce an electric vehicle target of 50% of all new car sales by 2030; a 2014-era emissions standard for light vehicle emissions; and an expansion of the government’s existing “safeguard mechanism” that would act as an emissions trading scheme for Australia’s 250 most polluting companies. The Courier Mail ($) also reports that Labor would extend Queensland’s land-clearing restrictions nationwide.

AFLW SMASHES RECORD

Adelaide have taken out their second AFLW win in front of a record 53,034 people, in a grand final that saw co-captain and best-on-ground Erin Phillips suffer an ACL injury.

The Age reports that Adelaide topped Carlton by a whopping 63-18 at Adelaide Oval yesterday, while the crowd smashed last year’s final in Perth by more than 11,000. It made for the highest-ever attendance of a standalone women’s sporting event in Australia. Phillips, an Olympic basketball player who has dominated the AFLW since its 2017 launch, received a standing ovation after being carried off in the third quarter.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

We fully understand this decision might upset millions of people but boring seems to be what people want so we’re happy to accommodate the lust for boringness. Matt Williams

The NT News ($) editor announces the paper will stop doing front-page gags. And why yes it is April 1, why do you ask?

THE COMMENTARIAT

Cheap bribes won’t save Morrison ($) — Graham Richardson (The Australian): “When governments are trailing in the polls, there is always the temptation to do what never seems to work. Desperation causes politicians to forget history and throw money at the voters in a last-ditch attempt to ingratiate themselves.”

Chinese-Australians have had a gutful of politicians’ tokenism — Jieh-Yung Lo (The Sydney Morning Herald): “When it comes to engaging multicultural voters, Shorten has made the same mistake that most of our politicians make – seizing on multiculturalism and migration as if these are the only issues we ‘ethnics’ and ‘migrants’ care about. Shorten’s WeChat moment is political tokenism at best, a horrible insult to Chinese-Australian voters at worst.”

The book industry isn’t dead. That’s just an excuse to keep salaries low — Bethany Patch (The Guardian): “No matter how much we love our jobs, our working conditions have been lagging at the mercy of big business. They are not isolated to my publishing house, they are historical and ingrained throughout the industry. This is an industry that has relied on the insecurity of its employees.”

HOLD THE FRONT PAGE

