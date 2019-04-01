"Dywanna get off at Belcoo or Blacklion?" the Eireann bus driver said as we slowed through green fields becoming little knots an cul-de-sacs of bungalows.
"Which one’s this?"
There is Brexit anger in the Irish borderlands, where protesting locals remember what a hard border really looks like.
"Dywanna get off at Belcoo or Blacklion?" the Eireann bus driver said as we slowed through green fields becoming little knots an cul-de-sacs of bungalows.
"Which one’s this?"
It wasn't so long ago that Bishop was seen as an obvious successor to Turnbull. What a difference a year makes.
The coming of 5G will expose NBN to financial ruin
We've known for a while that 5G would hurt NBN's second-rate network — but now Telstra has provided figures on just how much damage it will do NBN's business model.
An incomplete list of evidence that Australia is becoming a police state
The government is taking Australia down the road to a police state where criticism or embarrassment of the government is punished. This is how.
Media Files: The Australian guilty of contempt of Victorian court
The Australian has pleaded guilty to charges of contempt of court after it published a series of articles detailing CFMEU boss John Setka's now dropped blackmail charges.
How much does an Aussie teacher earn?
We hear much debate over the battle with the Australian Education Union and the state governments about teacher pay. But how much do teachers across Oz actually earn?
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.