"Labor's emissions trading scheme" was the headline the AFR's editors slapped on an account of the climate policy released by Labor this morning. It was a peculiar description given the article by Phil Coorey didn't once mention emissions trading.
A charitable interpretation is that the economic rationalists in charge of the Fin cling to the view that an emissions trading scheme is the most economically efficient and lowest-cost means of reducing carbon emissions, and were engaging in wishful thinking that Labor would bravely go to another election with such a policy.
