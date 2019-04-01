Labor has retreated to a shopping list of emissions abatement measures rather than attempt a more economically efficient solution. And its mates will be looked after, as always.

(Image: AAP/Tracey Nearmy)

"Labor's emissions trading scheme" was the headline the AFR's editors slapped on an account of the climate policy released by Labor this morning. It was a peculiar description given the article by Phil Coorey didn't once mention emissions trading.

A charitable interpretation is that the economic rationalists in charge of the Fin cling to the view that an emissions trading scheme is the most economically efficient and lowest-cost means of reducing carbon emissions, and were engaging in wishful thinking that Labor would bravely go to another election with such a policy.