Western governments are scrambling to distance themselves from the families of Islamic State fighters. And as more children emerge from the ruins, the problem is only going to get worse.

Children near Dashisha, Syria (Image: US Department of Defence)

In 2014, Khaled Sharrouf, one of the first Australians to join the Islamic State along with his family, posted a photo of his seven-year old son holding the severed head of a Syrian soldier. The picture, a window into the macabre brutality of the caliphate, gained worldwide opprobrium, and made Sharrouf Australia’s most infamous terrorist.

Now, Sharrouf is dead, reportedly killed in an airstrike in 2017. IS, which once controlled and terrorised large swathes of Iraq and Syria, is all but defeated. But this week Sharrouf’s three surviving children were found in a Syrian refugee camp, where his eldest daughter, aged 18, is pregnant with her third child. Their grandmother, Karen Nettleton, is desperately lobbying the Australian government to bring them home. With them in the camp are a further eight Australian IS families, including 19 children.