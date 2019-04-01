How can journalism remain objective when faced with carefully curated social media instead of press conferences, and an attitude that criticism makes you an enemy of the people?

Next week voting starts in India’s national elections. But it’s a vote where a historically robust free journalism is increasingly constrained by the ruling party -- as a government, as an advertiser and as an ideological voice.

As journalist Raksha Kumar wrote in the recent PEN International report: “speech is free in India as long as it conforms to a majoritarian perspective furthered by the establishment.”