Next week voting starts in India’s national elections. But it’s a vote where a historically robust free journalism is increasingly constrained by the ruling party -- as a government, as an advertiser and as an ideological voice.
As journalist Raksha Kumar wrote in the recent PEN International report: “speech is free in India as long as it conforms to a majoritarian perspective furthered by the establishment.”
