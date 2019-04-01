Australia is a continent full of abundant energy resources. Yet it seems we are facing an energy crisis. Exactly how has it all gone wrong?

(Image: AAP/Dean Lewins)

When it comes to energy, it has been a while since Australia was the lucky country. There have been rolling blackouts in Victoria, warnings of natural gas shortages, extortionate gas and electricity prices; and this has all happened as we swelter through the hottest summer on record.

Australia has abundant coal and natural gas; the world’s largest resources of uranium; and huge potential for solar, wind and even geothermal energy. There shouldn’t be an energy shortage.