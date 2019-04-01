AFLW pulls in good numbers and Michael Rowland heads up an episode of Insiders.

(Image: Nine Network)

Nine’s night -- Married At First Sight pulled in 2.20 million, leading in to 60 Minutes which drew an audience of 1.21 million. Michael Rowland was filling in for Barrie Cassidy on ABC's Insiders -- 652,000 nationally and the ninth most watched program on the day (and night). Ten bombed again last night -- The Project 7pm had an audience of 423,000 and Chris and Julia’s Sunday Night Takeaway pulled in 309,000.

The AFL Women’s Grand Final (won by the Crows) got 409,000 nationally (321,000 in the metros and 88,000 in the regions and another 73,000 on Fox Sports). It was the 17th most watched program yesterday; 154,000 watched in Melbourne, and 91,000 watched in Adelaide where it was the third most watched program on Sunday (and 11th in Melbourne). This was also more than double the 186,000 who watched Brisbane and Footscray play in the 2018 Grand Final on a Saturday. It compares well with the 602,000 who watched the male AFL game between Hawthorn and Footscray, and the 460,000 who watched the NRL Sydney derby between Wests and Canterbury.