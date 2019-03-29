Ratings have been slipping for The Project (and other news programs) for years now — but the numbers alone don't tell the full story.

(Image: tenplay/The Project)

This is part two of Crikey's look into how The Project is taking charge of Australia's news agenda. Read part one here.

It was the night of the Christchurch mosque attacks. Almost every news platform in the world was in frenzied overdrive to cover the story. But it was one news platform at the bottom of the world -- The Project on the struggling Ten network -- that grabbed global attention.