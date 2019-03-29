Contrary to what you read in the press, voters don't shift dramatically every fortnight in their support for political parties. That requires something genuinely massive, which is what Josh Frydenberg will need to produce on Tuesday.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

As the election nears, the attention paid to polls will inevitably ramp up, starting with another round of polls next week ahead of the budget and what will become the start of campaigning for the May election.

In the rush, some basic rules about interpretation of polls will be ignored even more comprehensively than usual. Small shifts in primary votes within the margin of error will be taken as actual, real shifts in voting intention. And journalists charged with writing polls up at both News Corp and Nine will fall victim to the post hoc ergo propter hoc fallacy of attributing those shifts to events that dominated the political narrative in the days leading up to the polls.