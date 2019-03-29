Even ardent Leavers can't quite put their finger on what a successful Brexit would mean for their day-to-day lives. It seems Brexit is a liberation without content, a liberation that consists entirely of feeling liberated.

(Image: Wikimedia Commons)

With ancient red tiling and whitewashed brick walls, perched beside a trout pond, amid rolling green hills, the Red Lion pub, you would think, as you loll in its beer garden, could not be any more English. Then, around the corner, comes a white double-decker bus with "Brexit" across it, and 80 sweaty hikers in blue "Leave Means Leave" T-shirts, various bits of union jack tat, and a lotta flags.

The few local drinkers looked up a little aghast, as the first part of the march hove into view. What the bloody hell is going on, one saw them thinking. Well-heeled villagers lingering over a Pimms. Then: Well, they are pro-Brexit. Bit bloody ostentatious! as a ruddy-faced northern chap lurched into the low-ceilinged bar.