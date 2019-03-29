A relatively quiet Thursday in television, with most shows staying below the million viewer mark

(Image: ABCiView/How To Sell A Massacre Part 2)

The second part of How To Sell A Massacre on the ABC from 8pm to 8.50pm pulled in 678,000 nationally which was pretty solid considering it was right up against the AFL on Seven (838,000), NRL on Nine (769,000) and GoggleBox on Ten (813,000).

Even though Seven’s AFL saw Collingwood and Richmond playing, the channel's audience fell from the 993,000 it pulled in last week for Richmond v Carlton, to 838,000 last night. In contrast the NRL game between Brisbane and St George on Nine saw the audience jump to 769,000 from the 693,000 who watched the all-Sydney game between Souths and St George. 228,000 watched the AFL on Fox Sports and the same number watched the NRL. A week ago, 263,000 watched the AFL and 230,000 the NRL game.