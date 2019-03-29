Scott Morrison tried — belatedly — to do the right thing on One Nation preferences, but the issue has turned toxic for him within his own ranks.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Scott Morrison belatedly tried to do the right thing -- morally and politically -- on One Nation preferences. However, his own weakness and the malevolence of his Coalition colleagues has instead created an unholy mess. Such is the addled state of Australian politics currently, though, it hardly looks any different to the Morrison status quo.

As Michelle Grattan has been pointing out, John Howard had to be dragged kicking and screaming to preferencing One Nation last, after initially seeking to exploit the racist rage stirred up by Hanson. So his Coalition successors seeking to do just that is entirely consistent with the Howard playbook. But he got there eventually.