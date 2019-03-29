We are what we eat — so as more and more restaurants close their doors, what does the increasingly bland state of British cuisine say about underlying attitudes?

(Image: Unsplash/Paolo Bendandi)

My favourite participants from the 2017 Women’s March -- way ahead of the Clinton supporters in their pink pussy hats -- were the young Arab protesters with placards proclaiming “We gave you falafel! Have some respect!"

Immigrants and their offspring should not have to justify their existence in terms of the improvements they’ve brought to the host nation’s diet, but by God it’s true so far as the Anglosphere is concerned.