My favourite participants from the 2017 Women’s March -- way ahead of the Clinton supporters in their pink pussy hats -- were the young Arab protesters with placards proclaiming “We gave you falafel! Have some respect!"
Immigrants and their offspring should not have to justify their existence in terms of the improvements they’ve brought to the host nation’s diet, but by God it’s true so far as the Anglosphere is concerned.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.