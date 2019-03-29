Al Jazeera's expose of the One Nation's NRA designs was a masterclass in the power — and responsibility — of journalists to keep democracy transparent.

(Image: Al Jazeera)

The politics of distraction are infuriating when the regular parties do it. When One Nation tries out the same technique, it’s like watching a car crash in stop motion made by the Wallace and Gromit team.

Sure, party officials voluntarily flew to Washington, met with the NRA and the billionaire Koch brothers and discussed approaching them for $20 million to help One Nation turn Australia into the 51st US state. But that Jazeera guy tricked them into it!