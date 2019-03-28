Good morning, early birds. UK Prime Minister Theresa May has pledged to resign if party members support her Brexit deal, and Bill Shorten calls for the Coalition to sign a parliamentary racism "code of conduct". It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

MAY PLEDGES TO STEP DOWN

Theresa May has told Conservative Party MPs that she will resign the UK prime ministership if they support her Brexit deal, in yet another chaotic day of negotiations that saw eight options for indicative votes tabled at the House of Commons. Voting was still ongoing at time of writing.

The BBC reports that May understands she has lost the support of Tory MPs who do not want her leading the next phase of Brexit negotiations. While she did not name a date for her resignation, May said it was the party’s “historic duty to deliver on the decision of the British people and leave the European Union with a smooth and orderly exit”.

Former secretary for foreign affairs and prominent Leaver Boris Johnson will reportedly now back the plan.

SHORTEN IN ANTI-RACISM PUSH

Labor leader Bill Shorten has called on Scott Morrison to endorse a parliamentary code of “race ethics” amidst escalating One Nation scandals.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Shorten has written to Morrison invoking fallout from Christchurch — specifically Senator Fraser Anning’s widely criticised response — as an opportunity for the Coalition to rethink a 2016 decision not to endorse Labor’s proposed code of conduct on race and cultural ethics. The opposition leader has also called on unions to campaign on a “One Nation last” platform, while The New Daily reports that Morrison faces similar calls from Victorian Liberals following dire Trades Hall polling.

BUDGET SPECULATIONS FLY

The Commonwealth Bank has released budget analysis revealing that combined surpluses between 2019-20 and 2021-22 will reach almost $60 billion, in a $23 billion improvement on December’s mid-year budget update that adds to growing expectations of an early, vaunted budget surplus.

By The Australian’s count ($), those figures, plus $9.3 billion in banked tax cuts and $1 billion in additional spending in the MYEFO, mean the Coalition could have a war chest of up to $70 billion at next Tuesday’s budget announcement, and add to speculation over increase tax cuts. The Australian Financial Review ($) also reports that a failure by the NDIS to adequately pay providers could prop up the budget by an estimated $2.5 billion in unspent money, although this is expected to be partially reduced after Morrison stepped in to demand payment reform.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

An MP said it would actually take a massacre in Tasmania to change the gun laws in Australia … Those shots, they were precision shots … I read a book on it, on Port Arthur. A lot of questions there. Pauline Hanson

The One Nation leader and actual Australian senator appears to question the legitimacy of the Port Arthur massacre.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Australia’s gun lobby and its political donations laid bare — Bill Browne (The Sydney Morning Herald): “Most people have heard of the NRA, but few have heard about the Shooting Industry Foundation of Australia. SIFA is not for shooting enthusiasts; it is the peak group for Australia’s five largest firearms suppliers, and our research finds parallels between its and the NRA’s tactics and advertising strategies, as well as between their political donations.”

Surplus would be lucky, but it’s also good management ($) — David Uren (The Australian): “Pundits have suggested the government would direct every last spare dollar towards electorally vulnerable demographics such as pensioners or parents, with cash handouts ahead of June 30 rather than bringing forward the surplus that Treasury had forecast would arrive in 2019-20. They argue that the punters don’t care about the budget’s underlying cash balance as much as they do money in their pocket.”

A national living wage is on the table. Now let’s talk about a global living wage — Shelley Marshall (The Conversation): “A century on, Australia’s industrial relations system has long abandoned the central premise of the living wage. Around the world being paid enough to live on remains elusive. We are all intimately connected to many of these workers. They have assembled the phones we handle. They have sewn our clothes.”

Australia