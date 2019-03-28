When you write about suspicious or overpriced companies for 15 years, you get almost a sixth sense for impending doom. ABC Learning, Babcock, GetSwift, Slater & Gordon -- they all have familiar, underlying characteristics: dubious business models, opaque financial statements, non-independent (or lightweight) boards, and flowing public announcement.
There has been a very similar odour surrounding Updater, a business that was allegedly worth more than $500 million, but always felt a bit more like Blue Sky than Atlassian.
