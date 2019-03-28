It seems that taking a punt on a new lineup is still not paying off for the once-popular show — and things aren't looking good Today...

(Image: 9Now/The Footy Show)

AFL viewers -- especially those in Melbourne, have spoken. Nine’s The Footy Show is another in the growing line of duds for this once powerful format. The show which last week only had a modest viewership of 343,000 saw these figures slump by a third to just 209,000, with its Melbourne audience -- the footy capital of the country -- plunge from 178,000 to just 96,000. The Front Bar’s audience of 511,000 last week eased a touch to 494,000, with a Melbourne audience of 277,000.

It was also another weak breakfast for Nine’s Today -- 271,000 nationally and 187,000 in the metros. Seven’s Sunrise had 468,000 nationally and 298,000 in the metros and another very easy win. For Nine though MAFS -- 1.85 million nationally meant another easy win -- but the holes are growing elsewhere in the schedule. Nine News did better in the 6 to 7 hour against Seven News last night in the metros but still fell short in the regions. In the regions Seven’s 6pm News led with 482,000, with Seven News/Today Tonight and MAFS in second with 478,000. Home and Away was next with 359,000 and MKR was on 354,000. And finally Get Krack!n, the spoof breakfast TV program on the ABC ended last night with 365,000 viewers nationally.