The Project has grown up from a scrappy panel show on the sidelines to setting the news agenda, landing exclusive interviews with two prime ministers in a week.

(Image: 10 Play)

When The Project landed its big, long interview with Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week there was a crucial decision that needed to be made: what kind of chairs should he and his interviewer Waleed Aly sit on?

It wasn't the first time a politician had appeared live on the show, but it was the first time such an appearance would be so highly anticipated, and it was an important part of The Project’s impressive progression from a scrappy youth-focused popular culture upstart to a much more significant player on the big stage of Australian current affairs and debate.