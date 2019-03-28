Finely tuned messaging will be the key in tipping over undecided Chinese voters — and it is harder than it looks.

Bill Shorten and Scott Morrison attend the Chinese New Year Grand Opening Ceremony in Box Hill (Image: AAP/Ellen Smith)

Amidst all the usual political vaudeville in the lead-up to an Australian federal election, there’s a powerful yet quiet cohort of citizens who are often overlooked: Chinese Australians.

This time around -- thanks in part to anti-Asian comments made by New South Wales Labor leader Michael Daley -- the group has caught some of the spotlight. This week Bill Shorten has attempted to mend the damage with visits to electorates with large Chinese-Australian populations and a WeChat Live session in which he stressed his party is pro-immigrant and active in fighting racism.