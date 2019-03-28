Menu
Close
Scroll to top

Sign in

Forgot password?

Talking Points

Comments, corrections, clarifications and cock-ups

Coal plants will hurt those who vote for them most

Crikey readers discuss the health impact of coal-fired power and the One Nation NRA scandal.

Mar 28, 2019

coal energy scott morrison

Crikey readers reacted yesterday to Bernard Keane on the existing health dangers of coal-fired power (and the coming dangers if Scott Morrison and Barnaby Joyce continue to champion it). Meanwhile, readers tucked into the ongoing One Nation NRA scandal with a sigh.

On the dangers of coal

Lee Tinson writes: I’d like to believe Bernard is right about the feasibility study. Morrison himself is a rabid climate change denier, and I suspect Bernard is right that if the coalition is reelected there will be a new coal-fired power station in north Queensland and to hell with this feasibility study nonsense. Just by the way, and again, “HELE” coal is neither high efficiency nor low emissions. This is just another of those facts that the PM doesn’t mention. It seems to be typical of the north Queensland supporters of this nonsense that they don’t care that coal-fired power would be another vicious attack on their biggest money earner: the reef.

On the One Nation NRA scandal

Vanise Alstergen writes: To anyone buying the “we were pissed” excuse, I seem to remember an old saying, “in vino veritas”.

Peter Wileman writes: Hanson came out swinging with the story of a “set up” by a foreign government. I hurt about the amount of money being wasted on these low lives when real people are hurting for want a skerrick of leadership from either side. So many examples of lack of leadership: the Witness K farrago is the stuff of conspiracy theorists, but both the LNP and Labor are in for the kill for being caught out. Barnaby will be remembered as willing to poison the atmosphere with coal for his children. The gambling lobby is running the states, and owns the Liberal government of my home state, Tasmania. I just despair… and thank the stars that I’m old and nearly out of it. It would be nice though to see a sign of meaningful change before I kick the bucket, but I’m not at all hopeful.

Send your comments, corrections, clarifications and cock-ups to [email protected]. We reserve the right to edit comments for length and clarity. Please include your full name if you would like to be considered for publication.

Topics

Related articles

Coal is a killer and will poison Morrison’s pork barrel

Energy

Mar 27, 2019

11

The Morrison government is promising to consider spending billions to build something that will kill large numbers of people in the communities around it.

Should the Clean Energy Finance Corporation be funding ‘clean’ coal?

Crikey Clarifier

Feb 20, 2017

9

What is the Clean Energy Finance Corporation anyway? And should it be investing in clean coal? Crikey intern Sophie Heizer explains.

What is the US’ new climate change policy, and why should we care?

Environment

Aug 05, 2015

2

Barack Obama has finally acted to regulate coal-fired power stations. The Climate Institute's Susan Cavanagh explains what it means for Australia.

No denying coal’s developed world decline

Companies

Feb 18, 2013

7

There's no hiding from coal's long-term decline in Europe and the United States, irrespective of cherry-picked data floating around cyberspace about a coal revival. Don't believe what you read.

Will the carbon price rule out new coal?

Environment

Jul 20, 2011

Despite Gillard's carbon price plan, we still need an emissions performance standard to rule out new polluting coal power stations, writes John Hepburn.

0 comments

Leave a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Not already subscribed? Get your free trial, access everything immediately

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details