With the release of a new report, questions need to be asked about the fossil fuel lobby, where our information about climate change comes from, and how biased views are detrimentally affecting our future.

(Image: Unsplash/Anqi Lu)

Why has Australia seen a lack of climate action over the last 20 years?

The power of the fossil fuel lobby, in concert with the Liberal National Party, and cheered on by sections of the press over logic. They’ve rolled prime ministers, maligned the renewable energy industry and bamboozled the public.