A new report says Australia's gun lobby is as big as America's notorious National Rifle Association. Do the numbers all stack up?

(Image: Getty)

Over the last week, there has been a growing sense that Australia’s gun laws may be under threat.

On Saturday's NSW election, the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers -- once considered a party of rogue gun nuts -- picked up three seats in the NSW lower house. Two days ago, One Nation were exposed soliciting the National Rifle Association for millions of dollars to help weaken gun laws. And most recently, an explosive report from progressive think tank The Australia Institute claims that Australia’s gun lobby is “as big as the NRA”.