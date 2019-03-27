Good morning, early birds. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has not ruled out preferencing One Nation despite the party's US gun-lobby scandal, and carbon emissions hit record highs in 2018 partially due to increased coal use. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

One Nation party officials Steve Dickson and James Ashby (Image: AAP/Dave Hunt)

DOOR NOT SHUT TO ONE NATION

Scott Morrison has refused to announce a preference position on One Nation following Al Jazeera’s explosive report into the party’s lobbying of the NRA.

The Guardian reports that Morrison has blasted One Nation’s apparent attempt to solicit NRA donations in return for weakening Australian gun laws but stopped short of committing to preference the party last. He also echoed Peter Dutton, Michael Keenan and other LNP members by equating the party’s far-right policies with The Greens.

One Nation party officials James Ashby and Steve Dickson have since referred Al Jazeera to ASIO and alleged the party never sought NRA donations but only floated the idea while intoxicated with undercover journalist and “Middle East spy” Rodger Muller. The duo also appeared on The Bolt Report last night claiming that, despite multiple, filmed comments to NRA officials, unedited footage would prove “there is no way we were out to change Australian gun laws”.

COAL CARRIES ON

Increased coal use and more extreme temperatures saw total carbon emissions rise by 1.7% last year to a record 33.1 billion tonnes, according to figures that come as the federal Coalition leans towards continued coal mining and generation.

According to the ABC, a new International Energy Agency report finds that coal contributed to a third of last year’s total emissions increase of 560 million tonnes while higher heating and cooling needs drove increased demand. The news comes as Scott Morrison shortlists the Vales Point coal station for the government’s underwriting scheme and agrees to consider The National Party’s pitch for a new Queensland plant.

CHRISTCHURCH LINKS PROBED

Austrian authorities have raided the home of prominent white nationalist Martin Sellner in an investigation into alleged ties with the Christchurch mosque terrorist.

The ABC reports that Sellner, the head of the nationalistic Identitarian Movement of Austria, has had electronic devices seized after a separate probe found a donation from a person with the same surname as the New Zealand gunman.

The news follows Scott Morrison’s meeting with social media giants yesterday on the issue of new cyber laws, as well as reports that the French Council of the Muslim Faith is suing Facebook and YouTube for broadcasting the massacre.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

I’m really fortunate because I was on a committee within parliament called the PCCC — the Parliamentary Crime and Misconduct Committee [sic] — it’s bad shit. I’m never going to jail, hey. It won’t happen … I walked the knife. Steve Dickson

One Nation’s Queensland leader thinks back fondly to his time on the Parliamentary Crime and Corruption Committee and sparks minor calls for an investigation.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Indigenous suicide shows our traumatic past is just too heavy a burden — Shannan Dodson (IndigenousX/The Guardian): “It is unacceptable and a national disgrace that there have been at least 35 suicides of Indigenous people this year – in just 12 weeks – and three were children only 12 years old. The Kimberley region – where my mob are from – has the highest rate of suicide in the country. If the Kimberley was a country it would have the worst suicide rate in the world.”

I went undercover to expose the US, Australia gun lobby — Rodger Muller (Al Jazeera): “I’ve been living a double life for the past three years. As part of Al Jazeera’s elaborate infiltration of the United States’ gun lobby, I assumed the role of a gun advocate, pretending to campaign for a repeal of Australia’s rigid, gun control laws, and pretending that I wanted more firearms in the hands of Australian citizens.”

Nationals not down and out in NSW — Claire Taylor (The Sydney Morning Herald): “Much of this week’s election commentary about seats lost by the Nationals ignores the impact of retiring MPs, and mistakenly assumes that all country people are rusted-on Nationals voters. It is a furphy to say that the seat of Barwon has been a Nationals stronghold for more than 65 years.”

