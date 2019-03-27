Following a general election, Thailand remains trapped in political limbo as it will take weeks for a definitive result to be announced.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. (Image: Wikipedia Commons)

Three days after Thailand’s March 24 election, observers are calling it "flawed". This was Thailand's first election in eight years, and the country remains trapped in political uncertainty as it could take six weeks for a definitive result to be announced.

With 94% of votes apparently counted on election day, Thailand’s Election Commission is in chaos. At a press conference held on March 25, which had been intended to announce a preliminary result, election authorities announced more delays until at least March 29 -- when only 350 of the 500 lower house seats will be announced -- with final results not to be unveiled until May 9.