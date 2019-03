In any other context a report that sums up how Russians influenced a presidential election in his favour would be bad news for the sitting president.

Robert Mueller. (Image: Pete Souza, official White House photo)

This week delivered one of the greatest examples in modern political history of the importance of framing.

The Mueller report into the 2016 election landed, and it is being widely interpreted as more or less “exoneration” for US President Donald Trump. He was not charged with collusion with Russia.