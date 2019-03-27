ABC's screening of part one of the One Nation NRA exposé proved to be a hit. Will part two bring viewers back?

(Image: Al Jazeera)

Al Jazeera's investigation of One Nation, How To Sell A Massacre garnered 853,000 viewers for the ABC at 8pm (595,000 in the metros and 258,000 in the regions). MAFS (1.64 million nationally) and Travel Guides (1.18 million nationally) meant Nine won. But Nine’s hour of News from 6pm -- with an average of 1.15 million -- was 291,000 behind Seven’s hour (1.44 million).

In breakfast, more pain for Nine: Today had 258,000 nationally, with 186,000 in he metros; Sunrise had 449,000 nationally with 286,000 in the metros; and ABC News Breakfast had 270,000 nationally. That’s the second time in a fortnight that News Breakfast has had more viewers nationally than Nine’s better resourced Today Show. The 12,000 margin for News Breakfast was the most decisive so far.