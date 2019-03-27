The Reserve Bank has the luxury of waiting for new data to clarify the state of the economy, but Josh Frydenberg has had to prepare the budget amid general confusion about whether the economy is slowing.

When they're framing budgets, treasurers have two roles: a political role, which everyone focuses on, and a far less prominent role as architect of the fiscal contribution to the economy. The roles should normally complement each other but can, bizarrely, end up at odds.

For example, the David Cameron Tory government in the UK, with George Osborne as chancellor, had a shocking reputation as an austerity government when it engaged in massive deficit spending to keep the British economy afloat. Joe Hockey and Tony Abbott did the same thing here in 2014: they massively increased deficit spending from the trajectory planned by Labor in 2013, and in doing so protected Australia from a serious downturn. But politically, they were all about slashing spending and ending the age of entitlement. And it killed them politically.