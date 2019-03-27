The post-Christchurch culture war has seen a backlash against the Greens. The latest attack, which has its roots in the bowels of the internet, is nothing new.

Australian Greens MP Adam Bandt speaks during a press conference at Parliament House (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

In the days after the Christchurch shooting, a nasty trope began to emerge in the far-right online sludge. On a website dedicated to prominent British Islamophobe Tommy Robinson, a local right wing extremist wrote an article arguing that the Greens and other outspoken voices on the left somehow bore responsibility for the terrorist attack through their cultivation of so-called “anti-white racism”.

Within a week, this trope had memed its way into the soundbites of federal MPs, national news sites and live TV. Peter Dutton paved the way last Monday when he claimed the Greens were just as bad as Fraser Anning, the neo-Nazi sympathiser who blamed Muslim immigration for the Christchurch attack.