Yesterday, Al Jazeera dropped the bombshell that One Nation had been lobbying the National Rifle Association for donations, seemingly in return for watering-down Australia's gun laws.
The scoop was the result of journalist Rodger Muller spending three years of his life infiltrating the NRA. Muller created and posed as the founder of "Gun Rights Australia", an pro-gun group railing against the country's gun restrictions, attending events and meetings equipped with hidden cameras:
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.