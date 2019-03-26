Nine's on-air personalities are creeping into recently-acquired Fairfax papers, along with the occasional telly show reference.

From the Crikey grapevine, it’s the latest tips and rumours…

Nine gets two for one, times four. While journalists at the former Fairfax newspapers prepare to share offices with their new Nine Entertainment colleagues, and other teams are "consolidated", Ms Tips has noticed the names of Nine's on-air personalities creeping into the recently-acquired papers. Nine's political editor Chris Uhlmann has been popping up in the pages of The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and The Australian Financial Review, including a recent column that managed to work in a reference to Nine's mega hit Married at First Sight.