Nine’s night -- MAFS 1.78 million nationally (1.31 million in the metros and 468,000 in the regions). Seven was second, ABC third and Ten again a distant 4th. But for Nine News between 6 and 7pm the black hole widened in its ratings last night.
Seven News and Seven News/Today Tonight averaged 1.54 million for the hour nationally while Nine News averaged 1.16 million. Nationally Nine’s 6pm News (1.13 million viewers from 6 to 6.30pm) finished just 11,000 viewers in front of the 7pm ABC News with 1.12 million people. The 7pm slot is tougher than the 6pm slot with the ABC up against A Current Affair, Home and Away and The Project. The 7pm ABC News also beat Nine/NBN News in regional areas quite easily. In breakfast, Today, 286,000 nationally and 198,000 in the metros, Sunrise, 435,000 nationally and 273,000 in the metros.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.