Attorney-General Christian Porter wouldn't comment on whether One Nation breached Australian laws by trying to solicit money from the NRA.

One Nation staffer James Ashby, caught on camera.

Pauline Hanson's One Nation staff have been caught on camera asking the National Rifle Association for $20 million to help water-down Australia’s gun laws, as revealed by an extraordinary Al Jazeera investigation. In doing so, did they break the law?

The NRA has had a stranglehold on Washington for decades and is a key force in keeping American gun laws weak. Pauline Hanson’s chief of staff James Ashby and One Nation's Queensland leader Steve Dickson are both filmed meeting figures from the NRA, discussing the threat of Islamic extremism in Australia, and the need for NRA money to help emerge as a pro-gun force. “I mean, you’d have the whole government by the balls,” Dickson said of the need for donations.