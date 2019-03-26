Scott Morrison has a chance to break free from his One Nation preference problem by using revelations of the party's links to the National Rifle Association — but is he bold enough?

The revelations by Al Jazeera about the extent to which One Nation was willing to seek foreign money from the extremist National Rifle Association to help it weaken Australian gun laws is a potential solution to one of Scott Morrison's biggest problems.

Morrison will be hounded by the One Nation preference issue all the way to the election, with LNP MPs making clear over and over that not only do they not want One Nation preferenced last in Queensland but in some cases -- like that of Ken O'Dowd -- they want the racist party preferenced well above Labor and the Greens. Every day will be Groundhog Day for Morrison, forced to walk away from media conferences when journalists start asking about preferences.