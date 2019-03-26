Those who have advocated for better outcomes for Aboriginal people have long known nothing is achieved without litigation or agitation.
For the past 10 months, the Djab Wurrung people have known this all too well. They have stood guard over their traditional lands in a bid to prevent the destruction of hundreds of sacred trees under threat from the Victorian government’s $672 million Western Highway duplication project.
