When it comes to voting in Australia, this delicious national pastime is certainly not the wurst.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

A little known highlight of the NSW election was the beginning of a "thing". Ryde teenager Cameron Last set out to create an Australian record of eating a "democracy sausage" in 18 different polling places in his electorate. He only made it to 10 but that record now stands until, inevitably, it gets broken in May at the Federal Election.

Enthusiasts have created a "crowd sauced" website where you can check out what’s on offer at polling booths near you.