A little known highlight of the NSW election was the beginning of a "thing". Ryde teenager Cameron Last set out to create an Australian record of eating a "democracy sausage" in 18 different polling places in his electorate. He only made it to 10 but that record now stands until, inevitably, it gets broken in May at the Federal Election.
Enthusiasts have created a "crowd sauced" website where you can check out what’s on offer at polling booths near you.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.