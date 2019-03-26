The Reserve Bank has confirmed that income taxes have risen far more quickly than usual in recent years, demonstrating the Coalition's claim to being the big tax party of Australian politics.

It's only a week 'til the 2019-20 budget, which has proceeded without too much of the usual welter of drops and leaks to journalists (and the occasional actual scoop, usually by Phil Coorey or Laura Tingle) that we get in more normal years. This one, of course, is very different -- not merely a month early, and likely to signal the start of the election campaign, but the largest state has just finished an election campaign and a variety of external issues keep intruding into whatever narrative either side wants to push.

What coverage there has been has tended to focus around the government's need for bigger incomes tax cuts -- as things currently stand, its tax cuts are far smaller than the ones that Labor has proposed (and fully funded) -- and the additional revenue flowing from stronger-than-forecast commodity prices.