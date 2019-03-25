This is Australian politics' biggest scandal, and the most powerful people in the country are ensuring you know as little about it as possible.

Bernard Collaery. (Image: AAP/Rod Mcguirk)

There's been minimal coverage (outside reports in the Canberra Times) of the government's campaign of harassment and intimidation of Witness K and Bernard Collaery this year. And that's exactly the way the government likes it.

It appears that Attorney-General Christian Porter is doing everything possible to slow the prosecution of K and Collaery down. With a slower prosecution there's a greater chance the media and public will lose interest, and a larger toll for Collaery too; while he's being prosecuted in the same courts he practiced law, it's impossible for Collaery to fully resume his career.