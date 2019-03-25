With an abundance of regional-level narratives prevailing across the state, the unexpected was expected at Saturday's New South Wales election. In the end, however, the surprise turned out to be that actually the expected should have been the expected, as the result ended up being a near perfect replication of the one in 2015.
The main change worth noting was a shift from larger to smaller parties, with the Liberals, Nationals, Labor and the Greens all down slightly on the aggregate primary vote, collectively amounting to a substantial 5%.
