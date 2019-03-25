For some, Gladys Berejiklian's victory over Michael Daley was a sign the electorate rejected racism. But One Nation's resurgence in NSW proves otherwise.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian (Image: AAP /Mick Tsikas)

How short our memories are. Just one week after an Australian man murdered 50 Muslims in Christchurch, punters were declaring the New South Wales election a sign of the real, more tolerant Australia shining through.

In the end, Gladys Berejiklian comfortably shrugged off a challenge from Michael Daley, just days after footage emerged of the Labor leader claiming Asian immigrants were taking Australian jobs. As the campaign hit its home stretch, the anonymous Labor right grifter who could never quite wash away the whiff of Edie Obeid and Joe Tripodi, appeared more like a bumbling racist uncle than a premier in waiting.