The flurry of finger-pointing between social and traditional media regarding the amplification of hate-speech misses the point.

The past couple of weeks have revealed, again, the manner in which the radicalisation of white ethnonationalism in Australia has been driven by a toxic interaction between social media and traditional media.

Racist radicalisation doesn’t just happen on social media (as News Corp, among others, say) and it doesn’t all happen through traditional media (as the UK's anti-terror boss suggests). It takes traditional media to craft the messages from legitimate spokespeople that get turned into rhetorical bullets fired around social media. And it takes platforms geared for algorithmic amplification that the extremist right can game to spread it around.