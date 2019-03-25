The crowd turned the corner from Piccadilly into St James's Street, past the stone façade of the Ritz Hotel, and the white stucco Regency shopfronts, and they kept coming, and coming.
Couples, groups of kids, formations marching behind flags -- Scottish saltires, the Welsh dragon, the Cornish black and white cross, the red flag -- and a thousand handmade banners, from the elaborate panto blue'n yellow numbers -- "Brexit makes as much sentence as this sense", "Pulling out never works" -- to the texta-on-butcher’s paper special "I am Really Quite Cross About This".
