Most of the damage Mark Latham can do as a member of the legislative council is rhetorical.

We've known for a while it would happen. One Nation's vote in NSW was always going to be such that, as state leader and first candidate on their upper house ticket, Mark Latham almost couldn't help but be returned to parliament over the weekend.

So, a week after the Christchurch massacre brought about a brief reckoning -- albeit furtive and faltering -- with racism in Australia's discourse, a man who campaigned on male grievance, banning immigration from Muslim majority countries and junk science race theory now has eight years in parliament. Beyond the deeply dispiriting symbolism, it's worth asking; what's the worst that Latham can actually achieve?